The Tennessee Titans have lost their last three games, and life doesn't get any easier this week with a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Part of those struggles have come from allowing the third-most receptions to opposing tight ends (72) and the second-most receiving yards (888). That could make Chargers tight end Gerald Everett a core play in NFL DFS lineups this week. Everett has 14 receptions over his last three starts, and against the Raiders in Week 13, he turned five catches into 80 yards. Is he one of the NFL DFS sleepers to target in your NFL DFS stacks along with quarterback Justin Herbert? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 15, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. With opposing defenses loading boxes to stop Kamara, the five-time Pro Bowler has only averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, but he continues to produce solid numbers for NFL DFS stacks because of his involvement in the passing game.

In addition to rushing for 550 yards, Kamara has been targeted 68 times in the passing game over 11 games and hauled in 51 receptions for 433 yards and two scores. On Sunday, the Saints will take on the Falcons, who rank 25th against the run and have allowed opposing running backs to score receiving touchdowns the last two games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce has just four receptions in each of his last three games, but last week against Denver, he turned those grabs into 71 yards. In Week 15, the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, who allowed Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz to catch 6-of-10 passes for 87 yards last week.

The Texans' Achilles heel on defense this season has been their rush defense, but Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco hasn't gone over 70 rushing yards in his last three games. Additionally, Houston actually did a strong job keeping Dallas running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in check last week. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, and continuing that trend includes a healthy dose of Kelce this week against Houston. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

