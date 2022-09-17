The opening week of the 2022 NFL schedule featured star performances from Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb, but players like Ezekiel Elliott, Kyle Pitts, and Tom Brady disappointed for NFL DFS lineups. While many star players are allowed a dud during the season, how should coming off a poor game affect your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy? In the case of Brady, it may cause you to look elsewhere for NFL DFS picks considering his upcoming opponent. In his last four regular-season games against the Saints, Brady has more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (four) and averaged just 259.3 passing yards. If you're passing on Brady, then which other QB options should you consider for Week 2 daily Fantasy football lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings.

He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Raiders receiver Davante Adams at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. If last week was a sign of things to come, then Adams could challenge NFL receiving records this year. He caught 10 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown, as Derek Carr targeted him an astounding 17 times. That was just one fewer target than every other Raiders player combined.

Now, Adams faces a Cardinals defense that allowed both the most passing yards and passing touchdowns last week. In 2021, Arizona gave up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and the Cardinals have also allowed multiple TDs to opposing wideouts in five of their last six games. Seeing how much Carr is favoring Adams when dropping back, the former Packer is a no-brainer for Week 2 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $6,400 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Andrews topped all tight ends in Fantasy points last season and has caught touchdown passes in his two career games versus his Week 2 opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

Andrews had five grabs for 52 yards in Week 1, but that was a game in which Baltimore took its foot off the gas with a lead over the Jets. Dating back to last season, Andrews has recorded at least 50 yards in 10 straight games. The game that started that streak came in Week 10 of last year against Miami, when Andrews had six catches for 63 yards and a score. Andrews led Baltimore in targets (seven) in Week 1, so he remains Lamar Jackson's primary option both in the red zone and between the 20s. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

