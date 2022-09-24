One popular NFL DFS strategy is pairing superstar players who can give you a strong return with undervalued options from the NFL DFS player pool. Someone who may fall into the latter category for Week 3 is Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. He faces a Cardinals defense that has given up over 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns to tight ends already this year. Rostering Higbee could then allow you to form NFL DFS stacks with higher-priced players like Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford. There are others who are in similarly advantageous situations with ideal NFL DFS matchups for Week 3. Before making your NFL DFS picks for Week 3 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 3 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. at $3,100 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. After missing all of last season and playing just 19 snaps in Week 1, Smith resumed his normal role as Minnesota's pass-catching tight end in Week 2. He responded with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He now has six TD grabs over his last eight games played.

Two of those TD grabs came against the Lions in 2020, whom the Vikings will line up against on Sunday. Detroit also gave up a touchdown to a tight end last week and its defense is among the worst in the league. The Lions rank 27th in passing defense and 31st in scoring defense, so you can see why McClure is high on Smith and his discounted price tag.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Fournette has been a bell cow back for Tampa and ranks second in the league in carries and touches. He's converted that volume into 211 scrimmage yards and should be the focal point of the Bucs' offense on Sunday with Mike Evans suspended and injuries to several other Tampa receivers.

The one thing Fournette hasn't done yet this year is find the end zone after tying a career-high with 10 scores last year. He has a chance of hitting paydirt on Sunday since Green Bay gave up 180 rushing yards last week and Fournette scored against the Packers the last time he played against them. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.