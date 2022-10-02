Six wide receivers were taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's been a mixed b,ag thus far. Top 10 picks Drake London and Garrett Wilson have already made impacts as NFL DFS picks while others like Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson have been up and down. Wilson's Jets will square off with the Steelers in Week 4, and Pittsburgh's George Pickens has become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks. He was a second-round pick, but savvy NFL DFS strategy will noting that he had seven targets in last week's game.

Priced at $3,800 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel, Pickens is outside the 50 most expensive wideouts on both sites. But there could be one of the NFL DFS sleepers against a Jets defense that's allowed six TDs to opposite receivers this year. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Week 3, McClure had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of his core NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hurts had 340 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns, returning 30.6 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a huge day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. After a quiet Week 1, the consistently productive Lockett has shown up the last two weeks. During that stretch, Lockett has averaged nine receptions for 91.5 receiving yards as Seattle has had to throw the ball to overcome deficits.

That's expected to be the case on Sunday versus Detroit, where the Lions are favorites. Taking game flow into consideration is something daily Fantasy football owners should do, and Lockett should be in an advantageous situation in Week 4. Additionally, he's scored a touchdown in his last two games versus Detroit, which comes in with the worst-scoring defense in the league. The Lions have allowed opposing wideouts to score four TDs over the last two games alone, so Lockett's production should far exceed his NFL DFS price tag.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions running Jamaal Williams at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is out, which could thrust Swift into an every-down role. Even in a timeshare, Williams has been productive, as he ranks fifth among running backs in Fantasy points with 197 total yards and four touchdowns.

Now, Williams faces a Seattle defense that has been abused by opposing running backs all year. Cordarrelle Patterson had 153 scrimmage yards and a TD against the Seahawks last week, and the two prior starting running backs the team faced also went over 100 yards. Only one team has allowed more rushing yards than Seattle and just two have given up more rushing scores. Given the volume Williams should receive on Sunday, he's one of the most appealing backs in the NFL DFS player pool. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 4 and beyond? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.