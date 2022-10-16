New faces will be under center on Sunday as Skylar Thompson starts for the Dolphins against Minnesota and P.J. Walker starts for the Panthers versus the Rams. They each present as bargains in the NFL DFS player pool since they lack the cachet of more experienced quarterbacks. Should you take a chance and roster either in daily Fantasy football lineups, or are you better off going with a proven player at the position? Thompson or Walker could end up being value plays, and then you can then splurge at other positions for your NFL DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 6, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 6 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off eight grabs for 89 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati, the third time in the last four games he's posted at least 89 yards and a touchdown. Among tight ends this year, Andrews ranks first in yards (349), second in touchdowns (four) and third in receptions (32).

Baltimore will take on the Giants in Week 6 and Andrews had six catches for 76 yards in his last game (2020) against New York. The Giants have yet to face even an above-average tight end this year but have still been victimized by the position. Last week, they allowed eight receptions on nine targets and a touchdown to the Packers' tight ends, none of whom would be considered elite. Given the way New York defends that position and Andrews being the focal point of Baltimore's offense, you can see why McClure is high on him for Sunday NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett at $5,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. After a quiet season-opener, Lockett has rebounded over the last four games by averaging 94.5 receiving yards per contest. He ranks among the top 10 in both receptions (32) and receiving yards (406).

While Russell Wilson had favored D.K. Metcalf over Lockett the past two seasons, Geno Smith has gone back to the latter as the team's No. 1 wideout. Lockett tops Metcalf in receptions and yards, and they have the same number of touchdowns. On Sunday, Seattle faces an Arizona team that Lockett has feasted on. Over his last four games versus the Cardinals, Lockett posted at least 100 total yards in three of them, and in one of those games he had a monstrous 15-200-3 stat line. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 6. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 6? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.