We just witnessed the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history with many names familiar to daily Fantasy football players on the move. Several running backs switched teams, including Jeff Wilson Jr., Nyheim Hines and Zack Moss, as did pass-catchers like Chase Claypool and T.J. Hockenson. When making your NFL DFS picks for Week 9, you should also keep in mind how these transactions could also affect the quarterbacks who now have new weapons to play around with, such as Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins. Who has the top NFL DFS matchups for your Week 9 NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 9 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Hopkins has wasted little time in getting reacclimated to impressive Fantasy production since coming off his suspension, as he's averaged 11 catches for 131 yards in his two games this season.

Those numbers shouldn't come down on Sunday, when a matchup versus Seattle's defense awaits. Hopkins has averaged 126 receiving yards over his last three times facing the Seahawks, and Seattle has allowed eight passing touchdowns over the last five weeks. Hopkins has either scored or hit 100 yards game in each of his last five games in which he started and finished, so he's a no-brainer for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Jones is coming off a season-high 143 rushing yards and ranks fifth in rushing yards (575) and eighth in scrimmage yards (765).

Jones also had 20 carries last week, which is his most in three years. With Aaron Rodgers struggling to find a rhythm with his young receivers, Green Bay appears to be leaning on the run game more. That's welcome news for Jones' prospects in Week 9 against a Lions defense that ranks 30th against the run and that Jones has historically dominated. Over his last four games versus Detroit, the RB has averaged 101 rushing yards, 41.3 receiving yards, and scored seven total TDs. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9's Sunday slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.