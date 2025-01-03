Veteran running backs signing with new teams this offseason was one of the biggest stories entering the 2024-25 NFL season with Derrick Henry joining the Baltimore Ravens as one of the most substantial acquisitions. That has translated into both individual success for Henry and team success for Baltimore as Henry is the RB4 in Fantasy football entering Week 18. The Ravens are one victory away from winning the AFC North heading into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns as one of two games on Saturday for daily Fantasy football players to make NFL DFS lineups from. Henry rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries on Christmas Day, so he'll also have more rest after playing on Wednesday last week.

Additional rest often bodes well for older running backs like Henry, who will be playing on his 31st birthday on Saturday. The nine-year running back has 1,783 rushing yards this season, the second-most of his career. He's also had at least 140 rushing yards in three of his last five games, so will Henry have a strong birthday performance for Saturday NFL DFS lineups? Who from the NFL DFS player pool for Bengals vs. Steelers should you also include in your NFL DFS strategy in the second game of the Saturday NFL doubleheader? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($8,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Jackson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards in Baltimore's first meeting against Cleveland, which resulted in a 29-24 upset loss in Week 8. The Ravens are 6-2 since that defeat, including winning three straight, and have scored at least 30 points in all six of those victories behind Jackson, who is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season.

The Browns are allowing the 10th-most Fantasy football points to opposing quarterbacks this season and Dolphins backup quarterback Tyler Huntley even had a top-12 Fantasy football quarterback performance against Cleveland last week. Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes (84.6%) for 225 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Last week was Huntley's first start since October and if Huntley, who has started 13 games over five seasons, can put together a top performance like that against Cleveland, Jackson certainly has the potential for an elite NFL DFS performance. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Warren had four receptions for 55 yards and just three carries for nine yards against the Bengals in Week 13 while playing 36% of snaps. But Warren has out-snapped Najee Harris in each of the last four games and five of the last six contests and is coming off a season-high in rushing yards (71) and total yards (112) last week as McClure expects another heavier Warren volume on Saturday. Warren has been the higher-scoring Pittsburgh running back in Fantasy football in back-to-back weeks.

The Steelers enter on a three-game losing streak, and although the skid has Pittsburgh looking at a likely road game in the Wild Card Round, it has helped Warren's opportunity. He is more of a pass-catcher than Harris and with the Bengals entering on a four-game winning streak and averaging 29.5 points per game over that stretch, Pittsburgh could be chasing points again, making Warren a potential asset for Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

