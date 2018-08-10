NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for Friday, August 10

The preseason is officially underway and NFL DFS players can already get in on the action. The Daily Fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel are holding numerous tournaments for Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday with two games on the slate. FanDuel is running a $30,000 Friday Preseason Snap, while DraftKings is holding a $40,000 Post Pattern. Big names and players you haven't heard of will be on the field, so you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from predictive data engineer Mike McClure. He has made almost $2 million playing daily Fantasy sports.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Friday's NFL preseason action, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley.



Ridley, the Falcons' first-round pick, will be eager to impress in his first game as a pro. At Alabama, he caught 224 passes in three seasons and gets a strong matchup on Friday against the Lions, who gave up over 3,800 yards passing last season.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over on Friday: Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.



Johnson, a second-round draft pick from Auburn, rushed for almost 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also scored 30 total touchdowns and averaged over 108 total yards per game in his final two seasons at Auburn. Lock him in on Friday and look for big upside against the Falcons.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to put up big numbers on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Friday?