NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy football picks for Friday, August 9, 2019

The first full weekend of the 2019 NFL preseason rolls on Friday evening with Steelers vs. Bucs at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup of likely NFC contenders when Saints vs. Vikings kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be the debut for Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, who is expected to bring an aggressive approach to the Bucs' offense. For Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger is expected to sit, meaning the battle for the backup quarterback job between Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph will be a focal point. NFL DFS players will need to take all these storylines into account as they set lineups for tournaments such as the $25K Friday NFL Preseason Snap on FanDuel or the $80K Preseason Special on DraftKings. With fluid depth charts and plenty of reserves expected to see extended action, some expert help can go a long way in helping you set NFL DFS lineups for preseason action on Friday. Be sure to see the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career, before finalizing your own selections.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the preseason thus far as well, picking Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert (185 yards, TD) on both sites for the Hall of Fame Game. He also rostered the Ravens' defense on Thursday of Week 1. The result? They blanked the Jaguars and recorded four sacks and two INTs. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Friday's games in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

For Friday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Steelers wide receiver James Washington. He only caught 16 passes for 217 yards and a score in 2018, but six of those catches and 129 of the yards came in two of his final three games. And Washington had one of the top overall performances in the 2018 preseason when he exploded for an incredible 5/114/2 line against the Packers, so he's capable of putting up massive numbers in this setting.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering versatile Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who should pile up production as a runner and passer as he gets extended reps against the Vikings. Hill was extremely productive last preseason, piling up 365 yards and two passing touchdowns while adding 161 yards and two scores on the ground. Look for him to continue that trend and to return huge value on Friday evening.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday night in Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.