NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for Saturday, August 11

Week 1 of the NFL preseason wraps up Saturday with Vikings-Broncos and Chargers-Cardinals.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Saturday's NFL preseason action, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell.



The former first-round pick enters a pivotal third year after failing to make an impact thus far. Minnesota knows what it has in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, so look for Treadwell to see extended reps as he works with new acquisitions Kirk Cousins and Trevor Siemian at quarterback.



Another pick he loves: Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly.



Kelly, a former standout quarterback at Ole Miss, took what amounted to a redshirt season in 2017 as he recovered from various injuries after the Broncos drafted him.



Now he's competing with Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 job in Denver, and early indications are that he has a strong chance to be the backup to Case Keenum in 2018. Kelly should get several series on Saturday and has a chance to pile up points on DraftKings and FanDuel.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Saturday?