NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday, August 8, 2019

The first full weekend of NFL preseason action kicks off on Thursday with 11 games on the schedule beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Depth charts for these games will be fluid as the week progresses, but Thursday should feature the debut of No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray for the Cardinals, the first glimpse at the new-look and much-hyped Cleveland Browns, as well as a first look at potential impact rookies such as Dwayne Haskins, T.J. Hockenson and N'Keal Harry. NFL DFS players have a lot to evaluate for tournaments such as the $60K Thursday NFL Preseason Snap on FanDuel or the $200K Preseason Special on DraftKings. And before locking in any Week 1 NFL Preseason NFL DFS picks for Thursday, you'll want to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a DFS pro, and his optimal lineups and advice can help you crush your selections.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He was also all over Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert on FanDuel and DraftKings for the Hall of Fame Game last week. The result? Benkhert easily led all quarterbacks with 185 yards of passing and a touchdown, while adding 17 yards on the ground. Anyone who has followed him has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Thursday's games in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

For Thursday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones is in line to take over for Eli Manning at some point. Barring injury, it won't be at the beginning of the regular season, so the Giants will want to get an extended look at the Duke product who has drawn rave reviews for his arm strength in practice thus far as he takes on the Jets at 7 p.m. ET.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 1 of the NFL preseason includes rostering Bills running back Devin Singletary, who is in position to produce big numbers as Buffalo gets its first live look at the third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic. Singletary is surrounded by veterans such as LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon on the depth chart. While some of them could see time on Thursday against the Colts, it's doubtful that they'll go for more than a series or two.

Singletary rushed for a whopping 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in just three years at FAU, and despite only being 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, he was known for his vision and instincts around the goal line. Expect him to get looks in the red zone as a runner and possibly a receiver out of the backfield. He has multiple-touchdown upside in this matchup as he looks to climb the Buffalo depth chart, so confidently lock him in and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday night in Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.