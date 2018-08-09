NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for Thursday, August 9

It's a loaded evening of NFL preseason action with 12 games on the NFL DFS main slate on Thursday, which gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. There are plenty of ways for NFL DFS players to get in on the action, with FanDuel hosting a $50,000 NFL Preseason Snap and DraftKings hosting a $100,000 Preseason Special. Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He has made almost $2 million playing daily Fantasy sports and, after analyzing every matchup and every player on Thursday's slate, is sharing his optimal DraftKings and FanDuel lineups over at SportsLine.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Preseason, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer.



Kizer and Brett Hundley are battling to decide who will be Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay this season, and Thursday's preseason game will go a long way in deciding who wins the competition. Both quarterbacks are expected to see their share of action against the Titans.



Kizer started 15 games last year for the Browns, throwing for almost 3,000 yards in his rookie season. He will look to capitalize on his experience as a starting quarterback to put up big numbers at home against the Titans, who will be without several key players on defense due to injury.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over for Week 1 of the preseason: Browns running back Nick Chubb.



Chubb will be eager to impress in his first game as a professional. At Georgia, he averaged 6.3 yards per rush and 11.6 yards per catch while scoring 48 total touchdowns in 47 career games. He has the tools to put on a show against the Giants, who gave up over 120 rushing yards per game last season. Lock him in on Thursday and look for big upside in this situation.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 1 of the NFL Preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineup for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.