NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 2 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for Thursday, August 16

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday with Eagles-Patriots, Steelers-Packers and Jets-Redskins. NFL DFS players get an opportunity to get into the action, with DraftKings and FanDuel holding tournaments like the $100,000 Post Pattern and $40,000 Preseason Snap. Big names and players you haven't heard of will both be on the field, so before you set your lineups, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from predictive data engineer Mike McClure, who has made nearly $2 million playing daily Fantasy sports.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Thursday's NFL preseason action, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer started 15 games for the Browns last year but was traded to Green Bay this offseason. That experience can certainly pay off in a battle for the No. 2 spot behind Aaron Rodgers. Kizer went 9 of 18 for 134 yards in last week's 31-17 win over the Titans and is expected to again get major minutes against the Steelers on Thursday.

To that end, McClure is also banking on Packers rookie wideout Equanimeous St. Brown. He was targeted six times last week, catching four balls for 61 yards against the Titans.

Kizer and St. Brown were teammates at Notre Dame, and McClure is expecting them to take advantage of being teammates once more Thursday. They should get several series together and have a chance to pile up points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure is also targeting another wideout capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineup for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.