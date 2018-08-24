NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Friday, August 24

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason gets in full swing on Friday, and NFL DFS players have plenty of opportunities to cash in. The daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is hosting the $150,000 Dress Rehearsal, while FanDuel is holding the $25,000 Preseason Snap. Before you enter these NFL DFS tournaments or any others on Friday, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's revealed optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday only over at SportsLine.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



McClure has had some spot-on preseason NFL DFS picks already. In Week 2, he was all over Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also rostered Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.



For Friday's six-game NFL DFS slate beginning at 7:30 p.m ET, every player on FanDuel costs $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500.



One pick we'll give away: McClure is banking on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.



Brady has been sharp in preseason play thus far with a 73.1 percent completion percentage, two touchdowns and no picks. He threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in New England's "dress rehearsal" against the Lions in Week 3 of the 2017 preseason, so lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Friday.



McClure is stacking Brady with wide receiver Chris Hogan.



In that same preseason game against Detroit last year, Hogan had four catches for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been the second-most targeted receiver in the preseason thus far for New England, and there's a high probably that the pair connects for at least one score.



McClure is also targeting a receiver capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. He's projected to see extended time, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.