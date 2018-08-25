NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Saturday, August 25
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason rolls on Saturday, and NFL DFS players have plenty of opportunities to cash in on a six-game main slate that begins at 4 p.m. ET. The daily Fantasy sports site FanDuel is holding a $15,000 Preseason Snap, while DraftKings is offering a $60,000 Post Pattern. Before entering these NFL DFS tournaments or any others, check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.
McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
McClure has had some spot-on preseason NFL DFS picks already. In Week 2, he was all over Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also rostered Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.
For the main NFL DFS slate on Saturday, every player on FanDuel costs $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500.
One thing we can tell you: McClure is banking on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Luck is expected to see his most extensive action of the preseason on Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a major shoulder injury. He'll try to prove he's ready for the 2018 season after missing all of 2017, so lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Saturday.
Another player McClure is eyeing: Titans receiver Corey Davis.
The second-year player is looking for a big season after injuries slowed his rookie campaign in 2017. He scored a pair of touchdowns in the Titans' final game against the Patriots last year, and though he's been limited this preseason, he's expected to be a full-go on Saturday for the "dress rehearsal" against the Steelers.
McClure is also targeting a receiver capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. He's projected to see extended time, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
