NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday, August 22, 2019

Just over two weeks away from the start of the 2019 NFL season, teams across the league are preparing for a dry run of an actual game in the third week of the preseason. Each team tends to have its own approach, but Week 3 NFL preseason action is usually when we see the most of everybody's starters and that should make for interesting action in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. There are six games on the NFL preseason schedule Thursday night and the quarterbacks battling for jobs in Washington and Miami could be popular options in NFL DFS lineups. With Colt McCoy injured, Dwayne Haskins is likely to be No. 2 behind Case Keenum to start the regular season, but both should see plenty of action on Thursday. Meanwhile, Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are in a similar boat in Miami. But before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the optimal NFL preseason DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1, when he caught two touchdown passes, and Steelers receiver James Washington (four catches, 78 yards) in Week 2. Anyone who has followed McClure's Fantasy football picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's games in Week 3 of the preseason.

For Thursday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top preseason NFL DFS picks is Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams. After spending his first two years in college at Tennessee, Williams transferred to Colorado State and broke out for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 receptions in his final season in Fort Collins.

Despite all the production, Williams still went undrafted, but he's been using the preseason to make a big impression. Williams had four catches for 97 yards in Miami's win over Atlanta. Williams has developed a strong rapport with Rosen and the second-year signal-caller should see plenty of time on Thursday, making Williams a huge-upside play in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who is competing with Jordan Howard to be the lead back in Philadelphia. Sanders, who had 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his final year at Penn State, was impressive in Week 2 of the preseason with five carries for 31 yards. Howard, meanwhile, has struggled to find much room, rushing seven times for 23 yards. Sanders can make his case to be the clear-cut No. 1 back for the Eagles, and McClure is expecting tournament-winning numbers from him.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday night in Week 3 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.