Two streaking teams will meet on Sunday Night Football as the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings. Denver has won three straight, and only Minnesota's five-game streak is a longer active one. Russell Wilson has reinserted himself into the conversation for being a weekly NFL DFS pick as he's been rejuvenated under Sean Payton, while Joshua Dobbs has been nothing short of amazing in getting acclimated to a new team. Both quarterbacks have five total touchdowns with no interceptions over their last two games, but who else could fill out your NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Vikings?

Ty Chandler could be an option as he has an increased role with Cam Akers (Achilles) out for the year. Chandler is splitting time with Alexander Mattison, but the former had 45 yards and a touchdown a week ago. Facing Denver's last-ranked run defense, should you favor Chandler over Mattison as part of your NFL DFS strategy, or is forming a SNF DFS stack between the two the way to go? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Vikings vs. Broncos, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Vikings QB Dobbs. A career journeyman who is on his seventh NFL team in seven years, Dobbs has done nothing but impress, first with the Cardinals to start the year and now with Minnesota over the last two weeks. He's the first quarterback since the merger with two wins, two passing TDs, two rushing TDs and 200 passing yards per game over his first pair of starts with a team. He's produced the eighth-most Fantasy points among QBs this year, despite having less-than-elite receivers in both stops.

Dobbs has rushing touchdowns in each of his last four games, and now gets to face a Broncos defense which has allowed either a rushing TD or 20-plus rushing yards to each of the last six QBs it has faced. Denver also has a bottom-10 pass defense, and just three teams have allowed more passing touchdowns than the Broncos. Dobbs has performed well above expectations despite not knowing his new teammates, nor the full playbook, so his production should only increase, and you can see why McClure is high on him.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The third-year back had a 12-game touchdown drought that came to an end two games ago, and he followed that up with another touchdown last week. Williams has increased his scrimmage yardage in each of his last four games, with at least 96 total yards over each of his last three contests.

Payton isn't hesitating to utilize Williams as both a runner and receiver as he's logged 25-plus touches in each of his last two games. Any daily Fantasy football manager knows that touches are running back's best friend, and Williams' productivity indicates he should continue to be a workhorse. The Vikings have allowed the opponent's No. 1 running back to average 69 scrimmage yards with three total TDs over their last four games. However, none of those RBs got the volume of touches that Williams has received lately, so he should provide lots of value to NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Broncos

