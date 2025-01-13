The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in the final matchup of NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025. Despite a 14-3 record on the season, the Vikings were only able to secure a Wild Card spot after losing a winner-take-all matchup to the Lions. Minnesota already lost in Los Angeles earlier in the year, with the Rams riding a four-touchdown game from Matthew Stafford to a 30-20 win on Oct. 24. How much exposure should you have to Stafford in your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Vikings and which options in the NFL DFS player pool can help you profitably navigate this single-game slate? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Vikings vs. Rams on Monday in the 2025 NFL playoffs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Rams running back Kyren Williams. After playing sparingly on offense during his rookie season, Williams broke through with 1,350 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in only 12 games in 2023 and further established himself as one of the most productive backs in the NFL in 2024.

He rushed for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 182 yards and two more scores this season. He scored a touchdown in 12 of the 16 games that he played in 2024 and had seven outings where he piled up at least 100 scrimmage yards. His reliable workload in scoring areas alone makes him worth heavy exposure, but he also had 97 rushing yards in a win over Minnesota on Oct. 24. See who else to roster here.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft started games for the Jets, Panthers and 49ers over his first six seasons before landing a job in Minnesota to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting role in 2024.

Darnold won the job by default when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason but Kevin O'Connell's system seems to have unlocked the potential that made Darnold a top-five pick all those years ago. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions to make his first Pro Bowl this year. He had multiple passing touchdowns in 12 of his 17 starts this season, including two against the Rams earlier this campaign. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Vikings

