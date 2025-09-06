The first Sunday slate of the 2025 NFL season is loaded with high-profile matchups, resulting in a star-studded NFL DFS player pool. Among the most notable matchups of the day is Lions vs. Packers in a NFC North rivalry game that features several players that are likely going to be popular Week 1 NFL DFS picks. Should you target players like Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs or Amon-Ra St. Brown when building Week 1 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Other big-name players in the main slate DFS player pool include Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, Travis Hunter, and Jayden Daniels.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The former LSU standout is an explosive and physical wideout with elite ball-tracking skills and has a rare ability to separate against press coverage. His precise route running, top-end speed, strong hands and run-after-catch ability makes him a true game-breaking threat on every snap.

Chase has amassed 395 receptions for 5,425 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns through his first four NFL seasons, marking one of the most prolific starts in league history. In 2024 alone, he exploded for 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns -- leading the NFL in all three categories and earning the prestigious receiving "Triple Crown." That dominant campaign set Bengals single-season records for receptions and yardage and tied the franchise mark for receiving TDs. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons receiver Drake London, who has an over/under of 75.5 receiving yards. The third-year pro is a huge breakout candidate in 2025, especially if Atlanta is able to stabilize its passing attack with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

This duo linked up for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the final regular season game of 2024. London opens the 2025 season against the Bucs, a team that had the third-worst passing defense in the NFL last season, making him one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday include under-the-radar players that offer huge value.