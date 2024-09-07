The Week 1 NFL DFS player pool will be stocked with big names, including Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, Alvin Kamara and Justin Jefferson. However, those looking for value in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel should consider rostering Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in a single season for the first time in 2023 and now he'll square off against a Commanders defense that gave up the most Fantasy points per game to opposing QBs last year.

Will Mayfield provide tournament-winning value in Week 1, or should you build your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups around a QB like Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow or Kirk Cousins? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 1 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Raiders running back Zamir White at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. After letting Josh Jacobs leave via free agency, White looks to be the Raiders' lead running back in Week 1.

With Jacobs sidelined for the final four games of last season, White averaged a whopping 23.3 touches per game. He's expected to see a large workload again in Week 1 and he has a juicy matchup against the Chargers. Los Angeles' defense gave up 362.9 yards per game last season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. Lock White in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

McClure's optimal Week 1 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. McLaurin has been the model of consistency in Washington despite playing with a slew of quarterbacks during his tenure.

McLaurin has hauled in at least 75 receptions and recorded more than 1,000 yards in each of his past four seasons. He's never averaged fewer than 12.3 Fantasy points per game and he'll look to take advantage of a Buccaneers secondary that ranked 29th against the pass last season, giving up 248.9 passing yards per game. That level of consistency coupled with his advantageous matchup make McLaurin a reliable option at wide receiver for your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 1 NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 1. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 1, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.