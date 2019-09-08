NFL DFS, Week 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice, players

After a plodding start to the season left us with a 10-3 final as the Packers upset the Bears on Thursday, NFL DFS players will hope for plenty of scoring as the rest of the Week 1 schedule unfolds. There are four games with totals of 50 or higher still to come, with Chiefs vs. Jaguars at 50.5, Rams vs. Panthers at 50, 49ers vs. Buccaneers at 51, and Texans vs. Saints at 52.5. Targeting these games will be a popular NFL DFS strategy for Week 1, but which players have the top matchups? And which should be avoided? Patrick Mahomes, Todd Gurley, Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill are all coming off head-turning seasons and are among the most expensive players on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel this week. Finding balance in your NFL DFS lineups is key, so you'll want to see the optimal Week 1 NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's McClure before you set your lineups. He's made almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at $5,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Cousins' Vikings are favored by 3.5 over the Falcons in a game with a relatively high total of 47, so game flow shouldn't be an issue for 31-year-old to rack up points. Minnesota ranked eighth in DVOA on play-action last season, so establishing the run with a small lead should open plenty of opportunities for Cousins to attack downfield.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are a potent combo that should frustrate a Falcons secondary that ranked 27th in pass defense and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed. And while there are plenty of questions about Cousins' ability to lead Minnesota's offense against premier defenses, he proved capable of torching several of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season, with two 300-yard games against Green Bay and 781 yards combined against the Rams and Saints.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

