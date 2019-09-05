NFL DFS, Week 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Fresh off an MVP season in his first year as a starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his 2019 debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a matchup that features the last two teams to fall in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes put up head-turning numbers last year and was an early-season target in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. However, the secret is out now, and Mahomes will spend most of this season with a hefty price tag. In fact, he's $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings in Week 1, the most expensive quarterback on both sites. That means you'll need to find cheaper options elsewhere if you're hoping to afford him for your NFL DFS lineups in Week 1. So before you make your Week 1 NFL DFS picks, listen to the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million playing daily Fantasy sports.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. A lack of overall depth at tight end means that getting a sizable return on investment from the position any given week could be the difference between a big score or going home with nothing. Kelce is the most consistent producer the position has to offer and has a sky-high ceiling in Week 1.

Kelce caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and ended on a streak of 15 consecutive games with at least five receptions, producing double-digit points on DraftKings each time. He had seven games in which he exceeded the 20-point mark, including a slate-busting 42.8-point performance in Week 13 against the Raiders. That week, he had 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville was middle-of-the-pack (17th) in DFS points allowed to tight ends last season. Their shutdown corners could also help funnel targets to the middle of the field.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

