NFL DFS, Week 1: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL teams had until Saturday afternoon to cut their rosters down to 53. The Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy, who promptly signed with the Chiefs. Should McCoy be on your radar in Week 1 NFL DFS tournaments and cash games? Shady's departure also makes for interesting decisions in Buffalo's backfield, where veteran Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary are now expected to carry the load. Should either Bills runner be among your NFL DFS picks for the league's opening week? Those are the types of decisions NFL DFS players must make before locking in their daily Fantasy football strategy. With millions on the line on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings in Week 1, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say before setting your own NFL DFS lineups. His optimal lineups, advice and top NFL DFS picks can help you separate from the pack in tournaments and cash games in Week 1 and beyond.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Lions running back Kerryon Johnson at $5,800 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel.

Johnson was impressive as a rookie in 2018, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as he piled up 641 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He added another 213 yards and a score through the air. A knee injury cut his season short after 10 games, and there was a noticeable effect on Detroit's offense. The Lions averaged about seven fewer points per game without Johnson in the lineup, and they're expected to make him a centerpiece of the offense in 2019.

He's in line to go off for tournament-winning numbers in Week 1 against the Cardinals, who gave up more Fantasy points to running backs than any other team last season. They were shredded for almost 2,200 yards by opposing backs last year, so look for Johnson to explode as a top NFL DFS pick in Week 1.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. McCaffrey's versatility and speed make him an intriguing NFL DFS play in Week 1. Last season, he was an every-down back, finishing as one of five running backs to get 300-plus touches. And with quarterback Cam Newton coming off shoulder surgery and a sprained foot he suffered earlier in the preseason, McCaffrey is expected to carry the load for Carolina's offense against the Rams on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player set to go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 1 NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NFL DFS.