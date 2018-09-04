NFL DFS Week 1: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel lineups
Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season features plenty of opportunities for daily Fantasy sports players to cash in huge on NFL DFS. And with news that Royce Freeman and Nick Foles will be starting, there's a lot of value in the player pool. Millions of dollars are on the line in tournaments like the $4 million NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $5 million Roman Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Whether you're playing in huge events like those or trying out a low-stakes cash game, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player and predictive data scientist who has almost $2 million in career winnings. His top NFL DFS picks and lineups will give you the edge you're looking for.
McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.
This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure loves new Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins at $5,100 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel.
Already one of the fastest players in the NFL, Watkins joins a potentially lethal offense in Kansas City that will be spearheaded by big-armed quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He scored eight times last season in L.A., including a tournament-winning 7-106-2 stat line in Week 3.
Watkins comes at a low price because he'll have to split targets with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but he has massive upside against a Chargers defense that finished 30th in the league last year against the pass. He's a top NFL DFS pick you should be all over in Week 1.
Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 1: Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel.
After using a committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing the lead-back responsibilities to Collins, who had six touchdowns in his last seven games and at least 18 carries four times over that span. Collins played sparingly in the preseason, giving him fresh legs for Sunday's game. He's primed to go off for big numbers in Week 1 against a Buffalo defense that was 29th against the run last season.
McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 1 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
