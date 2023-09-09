Several quarterbacks who ended last season sidelined due to injuries are among the most intriguing options for Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa all offer immense upside, but we also haven't seen them in competitive games in a while. The same goes for wideouts such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Calvin Ridley, who are multiple years removed from being elite NFL DFS picks. However, inactivity has led to many of their price tags on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings to plummet to start the 2023 NFL season.

With daily Fantasy football, it's all about finding value in the NFL DFS player pool. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Jefferson was at the top of most statistical leaderboards last year, when he led all players in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). Through three seasons, his 96.5 receiving yards per game are the highest in NFL history.

Jefferson posted a 9-184-2 stat line in Week 1 of last season and his opponent this year gives him a shot of matching those totals. Only one team allowed more passing touchdowns than the Buccaneers in 2022, and they return eight starters from that unit. Overall, Tampa allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to wide receivers a year ago, making this a plus-matchup for an elite receiver.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Many expected a drop-off as Hill changed quarterbacks from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa, but the speedy wideout responded with a career season. He set new career-highs in both receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) while scoring nine total touchdowns.

Hill was at his best when Tagovailoa was healthy, as he averaged 108.3 yards when Tagovailoa started compared to 75.5 yards when any other QB did. Week 1 is when Tagovailoa is as healthy as he'll be all year, and Hill usually doesn't disappoint in season-openers. In fact, over the last six years, he's averaged 109.2 receiving yards in Week 1 games. He's also had success against his Week 1 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, with five touchdowns over his last five games versus them. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

