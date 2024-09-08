Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be among the most popular NFL DFS picks for Week 1. Combining his passing and rushing scores, Allen has finished with between 42 and 45 touchdowns the past four regular seasons. Last year, Allen threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns while also finishing with 15 rushing scores. However, NFL DFS players will have to decide if he's worth the high price tag ($8,000 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel) when setting their Week 1 NFL DFS strategy. Allen is the highest-priced quarterback on both FanDuel and DraftKings and is facing an Arizona Cardinals defense that gave up 26.8 points per game last season, the second-most in the NFL.

Should Allen be part of your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups or should you target a QB with a much lower price tag like Baker Mayfield or Caleb Williams? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 1 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Raiders running back Zamir White at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. White will enter the 2024 NFL season as Las Vegas' No. 1 option at running back following the departure of Josh Jacobs this offseason.

White proved he could be an effective playmaker late last season, which is a big reason why the Raiders let Jacobs sign elsewhere this offseason. White averaged 23.3 touches per game during the final four regular season games in 2023, finishing with more than 112 rushing yards in two of his final three contests. He's expected to be heavily featured against the Chargers, a defense that gave up 362.9 yards per game last season. Lock him in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles on Sunday.

McClure's optimal Week 1 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. McLaurin has been the model of consistency in Washington despite playing with a slew of quarterbacks during his tenure.

McLaurin has hauled in at least 75 receptions and recorded more than 1,000 yards in each of his past four seasons. He's never averaged fewer than 12.3 Fantasy points per game and he'll look to take advantage of a Buccaneers secondary that ranked 29th against the pass last season, giving up 248.9 passing yards per game. That level of consistency coupled with his advantageous matchup make McLaurin a reliable option at wide receiver for your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 1 NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 1. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 1, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.