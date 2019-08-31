NFL DFS, Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Players on new teams will be in the spotlight for Week 1 NFL DFS tournaments, with stars like Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), Antonio Brown (Raiders) and Le'Veon Bell (Jets) all expected take the field for the first time in their new uniforms. A key part of NFL DFS strategy this week will be figuring out whether those players will be worth their price tags as they transition into new offenses surrounded by unfamiliar teammates. It's also important to consider the ramifications for the teams they've left, like JuJu Smith-Schuster becoming the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh and Sterling Shepard taking on a central role in New York. Before studying the Week 1 NFL schedule and entering any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice can help you make all the right calls this week.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at $7,300 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is set to make his debut at home against the Detroit Lions. The Lions ranked just 19th in the league last year in Fantasy points against quarterbacks, making Murray one of the high-upside NFL DFS picks in Week 1 as he piles up production with his arm and legs.

Murray put up eye-popping numbers as a junior at Oklahoma, including 4,361 yards passing and 42 touchdowns to go along with 1,001 yards and 12 more scores on the ground. You can expect him to rely on his feet early this season as he adjusts to the NFL, and as just the 14th-most expensive quarterback on FanDuel and 15th-most expensive on DraftKings, McClure's model has labeled him a complete steal this week.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. McCaffrey's versatility and speed make him an intriguing NFL DFS play in Week 1. Last season, he was an every-down back, finishing as one of five running backs to get 300-plus touches. And with quarterback Cam Newton coming off shoulder surgery and a sprained foot he suffered earlier in the preseason, McCaffrey is expected to carry the load for Carolina's offense against the Rams on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player set to go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 1 NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NFL DFS.