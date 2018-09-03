NFL DFS Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks

The daily Fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel are going huge for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season with millions in prize money up for grabs and plenty of tournaments and cash games to choose from. DraftKings is hosting a $5 million Roman Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1 million to the champion, while FanDuel has a $4 million NFL Sunday Million that also awards $1 million for first place. Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, and Alvin Kamara are among the most expensive options this week, so before you lock in your Week 1 NFL DFS picks, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.



This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure loves Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel.



Thomas was the go-to receiver in New Orleans in 2017, making 104 catches on 149 targets for 1,245 yards and five touchdowns. And he averaged over 10 targets and 100 yards in the final three games of last year. Look for him to carry that momentum into 2018 against a Tampa Bay defense that gave up over 260 yards per game through the air last year. Plus, Sunday's game takes place on the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and has a sky-high Over-Under of 49.5.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 1: Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel.



After using a committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing the lead-back responsibilities to Collins, who finished 2017 strong with performances like a 120-yard effort against the Steelers last December. Collins played sparingly in the preseason, giving him fresh legs for Sunday's game. He's primed to go off for big numbers in Week 1 against a Buffalo defense that was 29th against the run last season.



McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 1 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.