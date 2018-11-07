NFL DFS, Week 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Points could pile up in a hurry for NFL DFS players in Week 10 with some of the league's biggest studs getting favorable matchups. Melvin Gordon, Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt and Michael Thomas are some of the top NFL DFS players in 2018, and each faces a defense that's among the worst in the league defending their respective positions. Knowing which studs to start and which value picks to target are the keys to cashing in large-field NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.8M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Plus, there are plenty of cash games and 50-50s to choose from. Before you enter any Week 10 NFL DFS contests, be sure to check out what SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure, has to say.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And on Sunday in Week 9, his tournament lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.

Despite being among the league leaders in targets, receptions and yards, it took Jones all the way until Week 9 to find the end zone, putting together an impressive 7-121-1 line against a tough Washington defense.

With that burden off his shoulders, he has a strong chance to find paydirt and again return big numbers in Week 10 against the Browns, who are 27th in the league in passing defense (285 yards per game). They've given up big days to Mike Evans (7-107), Tyrell Williams (3-118-2) and Amari Cooper (11-128-1) in recent weeks, so expect Jones to return tournament-winning value on Sunday.

McClure's Week 10 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

Landry's price matches his lowest of the season on DraftKings and FanDuel after a slow game last week, but McClure sees value on a player who is still receiving a large percentage of targets in Cleveland's offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked Landry's way at least 10 times in all but one game he's started this season.

And though Landry has struggled to find the end zone consistently, he's averaged eight catches in his last three games. On Sunday, he faces a Falcons secondary that's 29th in the league in pass defense. Maurice Harris (10-124) and Sterling Shepard (5-167) have both gone off against Atlanta in the past two weeks, so look for a tournament-winning return from Landry in Week 10.

