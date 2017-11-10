NFL DFS: Week 10 cash game, head-to-head, 50-50 lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

Before you enter any daily fantasy football 50-50, head-to-head or cash game contest for Week 10 of the NFL season on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start to the season. He rostered several winning value picks last week in his cash game lineup like Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

McClure identified Brissett as a steal at $5,200 on DraftKings, saying he was priced too low because of his dream matchup against a struggling Houston secondary. The result: Brissett put together his best performance of the season, completing 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, providing huge value for anybody who got him in their lineups at an affordable price.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and depth charts for Week 10 and has again locked in his optimal DFS cash game lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves for cash games that you might not be thinking about: Lions running back Ameer Abdullah. Some are staying away from him because of his fumbles last week, but McClure sees an opportunity.

The usage rate is already there for Abdullah. He had 21 carries last week against the Packers and has received double-digit touches every game he has played this season. And in a matchup against the Browns where the Lions should be playing with a lead, look for Detroit to use Abdullah to milk the clock in the second half.

Abdullah is an absolute steal at $4,500 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of room to roster a huge name like Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who is $8,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel, a rare value for one of the most talented players in the league.

The price is falling on Jones because he has just one touchdown this season. But he's still in the top 15 in targets and in the top five in receiving yardage. And McClure knows Jones could have easily had two touchdowns last week. One failed because of an overthrown pass, while the other was a drop. Don't expect those things to happen again this week.

Jones gets a juicy bounce-back opportunity against a mediocre Dallas secondary that's allowing 223.4 yards per game through the air and has already given up huge performances to Jamison Crowder (nine catches for 123 yards) and Larry Fitzgerald (13-149-1).

McClure has also identified an extreme value at tight end who should get plenty of targets at an extremely low price. If you roster him, you can expect big numbers at an affordable price that will put you well on your way to a profitable Week 10 in DFS cash games.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal daily fantasy football cash game lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal cash game lineup for Week 10 from a professional DFS player who nailed Jacoby Brissett's big performance in Week 9 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.