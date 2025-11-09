Daily Fantasy players struggled to find much offense on Thursday night, but the Week 10 NFL schedule continues with 10 more games on Sunday afternoon, providing a much larger NFL DFS player pool. Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye and Baker Mayfield are some of the top quarterbacks to consider for NFL DFS picks, while Justin Jefferson, Breece Hall and Trey McBride are some of the big names at the skill positions to build around.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for Week 10, and which daily Fantasy football sleepers can give your roster a huge edge? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the main slate on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy is rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,700 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings. He continues to be one of the premier pass-catching backs in the NFL, but he's really hit his stride as a runner recently, recording a pair of 100-yard games on the ground in his past three outings. He draws a tough matchup against the Rams, but his price is down a bit on DraftKings compared to last week, making this a value spot. McCaffrey had 139 yards a score against the Rams back in Week 4. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Bucs receiver Tez Johnson, who is $4,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. Often overlooked in a crowded receiver room, Johnson has had to step up with Chris Godwin (fibula) out. He's been a bigger part of the offense the past two weeks, combining for nine catches, 101 yards and a score. The Patriots have been below average in Fantasy defense against receivers. This game also has an over/under of 48, one of the highest totals on the board in Week 10. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.