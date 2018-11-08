NFL DFS, Week 10: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have tough questions to answer before locking in their Week 10 lineups. Can you trust Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette in his return from a hamstring injury? Is the Bears' defense, with linebacker Khalil Mack practicing in full this week, a must-play against a Lions team that was just rocked for 10 sacks? And is Sony Michel a play or a fade against the Titans in his return from a knee injury? Before you lock in your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.

Despite being among the league leaders in targets, receptions and yards, it took Jones all the way until Week 9 to find the end zone, putting together an impressive 7-121-1 line against a tough Washington defense.

With that burden off his shoulders, he has a strong chance to find paydirt and again return big numbers in Week 10 against the Browns, who are 27th in the league in passing defense (285 yards per game). They've given up big days to Mike Evans (7-107), Tyrell Williams (3-118-2) and Amari Cooper (11-128-1) in recent weeks, so expect Jones to return tournament-winning value on Sunday.

McClure's Week 10 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Titans running back Dion Lewis at $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

Lewis has taken over as the No. 1 running back in Tennessee, made evident by his recent usage. Over the last two games, Lewis has 42 touches, compared to just 22 for Derrick Henry. Still, he's extremely affordable on DraftKings and FanDuel, priced similarly to running backs like Kerryon Johnson and Duke Johnson.

Lewis has been producing big numbers with his opportunities. In his last two games, he has recorded 277 all-purpose yards, 10 receptions, and a touchdown. He'll also be a major factor in Tennessee's offense on Sunday against New England, which has given up a receiving touchdown to an opposing running back in two of its last four games. Lock in Lewis and look for a huge return on value in Week 10.

