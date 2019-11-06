NFL DFS, Week 10: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

It's been an injury-plagued year for quarterbacks around the league, and NFL DFS players who have pounced on the right replacements have seen plenty of big returns. Brian Hoyer could be the main beneficiary during the Week 10 NFL schedule, with Jacoby Brissett (knee) limited as the Colts prepare for a juicy matchup against the Dolphins, a team that has given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Should Hoyer be part of your NFL DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings or Yahoo? What about Brissett if he plays? Or is there better value in the NFL DFS player pool like Lamar Jackson (vs. Bengals), Drew Brees (vs. Falcons) or Jared Goff (vs. Steelers)? Before making your top NFL DFS picks at quarterback or any other position in Week 10, see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy sports pro, and his optimal NFL DFS stacks and player pool can help you crush the competition this week.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 10 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Evans has been sensational for the Bucs over the past two weeks. In fact, he has recorded 23 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns during that span. In Tampa Bay's overtime loss against the Seahawks last Sunday, Evans hauled-in 12-of-16 targets for 180 yards and a score.

Now, Evans and the Buccaneers' offense will look to exploit a mouthwatering matchup at home against the Cardinals in Week 10. Arizona's defense is giving up over 280 yards per game through the air, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the 49ers, Arizona's defense allowed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to rack up 112 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lock Evans in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Arizona on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore at $5,800 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. With Curtis Samuel battling a shoulder injury in recent weeks, Moore has built chemistry with quarterback Kyle Allen, who will remain under center for Carolina with Cam Newton (foot) now on IR. Moore, the speedy second-year receiver out of Maryland, has been targeted 29 times over the past three weeks and has turned those into 21 catches for 212 yards.

Moore takes on the Packers in Week 10, and while Green Bay's defense has been strong overall, they've been vulnerable through the air, ranking 21st in the league in against the pass (255.2 yards per game). Amari Cooper (11-226-1), Kenny Golladay (9-121) and Mike Williams (4-111) are just a few of the receivers who have put up week-winning performances on Green Bay's secondary, so confidently lock Moore into your Week 10 daily Fantasy football lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 10 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

