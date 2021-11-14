The Seattle Seahawks have been without starting quarterback Russell Wilson the last three games because of a finger injury and have struggled to move the ball in his absence. Seattle averaged just 151.3 passing yards per game with Geno Smith as the starter, but Wilson will make his return against the Packers in Week 10. Should you rush Wilson back into your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups given the nature of the injury, or should you look elsewhere for your NFL DFS stacks?

Quarterback options in the NFL DFS player pool this week are slightly limited with Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson, and Jimmy Garoppolo all playing outside the main slate. Who should you start at QB, and who else is of value at other positions in NFL daily Fantasy football? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 10, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 10 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson ($4,700 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel). It's already been a tough season for the Browns' running back room, with Nick Chubb missing multiple games with a calf injury and Kareem Hunt on IR with a knee injury. Now, Chubb and Demetric Felton have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are out for Sunday.

Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as the starter against the Broncos in Week 7 when Chubb was out, so we know that he can produce if given the opportunity.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ($8,100 on DraftKings, $9,400 on FanDuel). After rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 scores a year ago, Taylor is establishing himself as one of the league's true workhorses in 2021. It's not just the quantity of touches he's getting in the Indianapolis offense that should excite you, it's the production.

Taylor has carried the ball 140 times for 821 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and eight scores while catching 23 passes for 293 yards (12.7 yards per reception) and another score. He's scored at least one touchdown in his last six games and topped 100 scrimmage yards in all six of those contests as well. He's averaging 22.9 points per game on DraftKings and 19.4 points on FanDuel. He's second among NFL running backs in yards per touch and is a candidate for 20 to 25 touches with the Colts favored by 10.5 over the Jaguars.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.