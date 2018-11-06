NFL DFS, Week 10: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

With half the season gone, NFL DFS players already have their eye on Week 10 on daily fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. This week, DraftKings is holding a $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire, while FanDuel is running a $1.8M Sunday Million. Add to that a variety of cash games, and you have plenty of NFL DFS contests to choose from.

The Week 10 NFL schedule features games like Rams vs. Seahawks and Patriots vs. Titans, so before locking in any NFL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the top Week 10 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And on Sunday in Week 9, his tournament lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.

Despite being among the league leaders in targets, receptions and yards, it took Jones all the way until Week 9 to find the end zone, putting together an impressive 7-121-1 line against a tough Washington defense.

With that burden off his shoulders, he has a strong chance to find paydirt and again return big numbers in Week 10 against the Browns, who are 27th in the league in passing defense (285 yards per game). They've given up big days to Mike Evans (7-107), Tyrell Williams (3-118-2) and Amari Cooper (11-128-1) in recent weeks, so expect Jones to return tournament-winning value on Sunday.

McClure's Week 10 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Cardinals running back David Johnson at $6,900 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Johnson's price has hit a season low on FanDuel after inconsistent usage, but McClure sees plenty of value this week against Kansas City, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL in total defense (427.4 yards per game). And even if the Chiefs, who are favored by 16.5 points, build a lead, Johnson still has value as a check-down receiver out of the backfield.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 10 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 10 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.