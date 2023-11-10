After being on a bye last week, Christian McCaffrey is back in the NFL DFS player pool as the most expensive option on DraftKings and FanDuel. Others like Travis Etienne, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Javonte Williams are also available as NFL DFS picks after having last week off. Having players like McCaffrey and Etienne well-rested is key since they rank No. 1 and No. 2 in touches per game this season. They also happen to be playing each other on Sunday, so one could conceivably fill both running back spots in NFL DFS lineups with the backs in 49ers vs. Jaguars.

If you prefer to cut costs at the position, then perhaps Minnesota's Ty Chandler could be an option. Cam Akers was lost for the season last week with another Achilles' tear and =had double-digit touches in three straight games. Chandler could help fill that void and is an intriguing option in the NFL DFS player pool going up against a Seattle defense that gave up 298 rushing yards last week.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at $7,300 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Pollard hasn't broken out in his first year as a starter but he's been dependable all year with at least 55 yards in all eight games. His best game of the year came against the Giants in Week 1 when he had 82 yards and two scores, as Dallas and New York will get together again on Sunday.

Pollard's Week 1 success against the Giants is nothing new as he has a great history versus them. Over his last five games against New York, he's averaged 87.6 scrimmage yards with two total touchdowns, despite starting just one of those games. Many of those New York defenses were much better than the one Pollard will see in Week 10 as the Giants have allowed the third-most rushing TDs and the fourth-most yards per carry this season. New York gave up three rushing scores last week alone, and four of the last five TDs the Giants have allowed have come to running backs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $3,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. McBride remains Arizona's starting tight end with Zach Ertz on IR (quad), and McBride has outproduced the former Eagle with more receptions and yards despite fewer targets. McBride has 13 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.

The Cardinals face the Falcons on Sunday, and Atlanta has been one of the most Fantasy-friendly defenses to tight ends in 2023. Just three teams allow more receptions per game to opposing TEs, and just three teams have also allowed more passing touchdowns this year than the Falcons. Add in that Arizona's entire offense should elevate with the expected return of Kyler Murray, and McBride is a low-cost but high-upside option for Week 10 NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

