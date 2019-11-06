NFL DFS, Week 10: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Several games could push 50 total points this week, if you believe the latest NFL odds. Panthers vs. Packers has an over-under of 47 points, Chiefs vs. Titans is going off at 48.5, Falcons vs. Saints is listed at 51, and Cardinals vs. Buccaneers has the highest total of the weekend at 51.5. But which NFL DFS stacks should you target? And which positions should you spend up for in the Week 10 NFL DFS player pool? Quarterbacks in those matchups like Drew Brees, Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston and Aaron Rodgers could be popular Week 10 NFL DFS picks, but are they the best values? Before setting your own NFL DFS strategy for Week 10 and entering any tournaments or cash games on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see the optimal Week 10 NFL DFS lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NFL DFS advice, lineups and player pool can help you make all the right calls at every position in Week 10.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had some eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8, and then followed that up with huge 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 10 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Evans has been sensational for the Bucs over the past two weeks. In fact, he has recorded 23 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns during that span. In Tampa Bay's overtime loss against the Seahawks last Sunday, Evans hauled-in 12-of-16 targets for 180 yards and a score.

Now, Evans and the Buccaneers' offense will look to exploit a mouthwatering matchup at home against the Cardinals in Week 10. Arizona's defense is giving up over 280 yards per game through the air, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the 49ers, Arizona's defense allowed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to rack up 112 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lock Evans in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Arizona on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake ($6,400 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who went off for a 15-110-1 rushing line in his debut with Arizona against a rugged 49ers defense. Drake integrated perfectly into Kliff Kingsbury's offense after being traded by the Dolphins.

And with the status of David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) still up in the air, Drake has plenty of upside in a matchup against the Bucs that has an over-under of 52 points, the highest total on the Week 10 NFL schedule.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 10 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 10? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.