NFL DFS, Week 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players everywhere are already eyeing Week 11. The Patriots are on bye this week, so players like Tom Brady and James White aren't in the player pool. The Browns are also off, so you won't find Nick Chubb or Jarvis Landry. Instead, Alvin Kamara ($8,900) and Cam Newton ($8,600) are among the highest-priced players on FanDuel, while Melvin Gordon ($8,900) and Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) are among the most expensive options on DraftKings. We're also deep into November, so there are plenty of weather and injury issues to take into account. With so many choices for NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and optimal lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure before you lock in any lineups. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments. In Week 9, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel, and he followed that up last week by cashing yet again on both sites. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 11, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is $8,800 on both sites.

Thomas has clearly solidified himself as the top option for quarterback Drew Brees, and his eye-popping numbers have helped NFL DFS players see some huge returns. He put up a 12-211-1 line in Week 9 and followed it up last week by catching all eight of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

He's set to go off for big numbers again this week against an Eagles secondary that has been shredded for 266 passing yards per game and just lost top cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) for the season. Lock in Thomas as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 and look for week-winning return on value.

McClure's Week 11 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen at $7,600 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings.

Allen's price matches his season low on both sites as he's struggled to consistently find the end zone, entering this week with just two scores. But McClure sees value for a Week 11 matchup against the Broncos, a team Allen scored on last season.

That's because Allen's productivity has been on the upswing recently as he enters the week with 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. And quarterback Philip Rivers has targeted him 19 times during that span, so his importance to the Chargers' offense hasn't diminished.

The Broncos boast a top-10 pass defense, but they have allowed a 100-yard receiver in back-to-back weeks (Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins), so confidently lock Allen in as a top NFL DFS pick.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 11 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

