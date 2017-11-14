NFL DFS Week 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily fantasy football picks

For Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3.11 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.5 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 11 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

Last week, he was all over Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who was just $5,700 on FanDuel. The result? Shepard went off with a league-leading 11 catches for 142 yards (28.2 DK points), setting career highs in both categories. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

One player he absolutely loves this week: Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Many are staying away from any Denver receiver because of the issues at quarterback, but McClure sees an opportunity.

Brock Osweiler has been locking in on Sanders since taking over as the starting quarterback -- targeting him 16 times over the past two weeks. That led to massive production for Sanders last week when he hauled in six catches and piled up 137 yards receiving.

Osweiler has been named the starting quarterback again for this week, so expect the targets and production to keep rolling in for Sanders in what McClure says is a neutral matchup against Cincinnati. And since the Broncos have lost five straight by double-digits, Sanders might get garbage time production as well.

Sanders is a complete steal at $5,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel).

After getting tossed from his previous game against the Jaguars, Green responded in a huge way last week against the Titans, catching five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Excluding the game he got ejected from, Green has now scored in five of his past six contests.

Green faces the Broncos, who have given up big days to Alshon Jeffery (6-84-2) and Brandin Cooks (6-74) the past two weeks. They've also given up an average of 33 points during their five-game losing streak. Take the massive discount, confidently put Green in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in at a big bargain.

McClure is also targeting a running back who is producing huge DFS points even on weeks when he isn't finding the end zone. Lock this player in your lineup and know that you're getting a high-floor, high-ceiling player. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

