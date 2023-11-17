Dak Prescott, CJ Stroud and Jared Goff are all part of the main NFL DFS player pool this week. Prescott has 11 touchdowns over his last three games, while Stroud has seven total TDs and 826 passing yards over his last two. Which of the Lone Star State QBs would be valuable NFL DFS picks with both priced among the top five quarterbacks on both DraftKings and FanDuel? Looking at the respective defenses they face should be part of your NFL DFS strategy to help answer that question.

While Prescott faces the one-win Panthers, Carolina has allowed the seventh-fewest Fantasy points to QBs. With Stroud facing Arizona, which has allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks, is rostering the rookie the optimal decision? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 11 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. After an injury-plagued start to the year, Ekeler has averaged 102.7 scrimmage yards and scored four total touchdowns over his last three games. He's also accumulated the second-most Fantasy points amongst RBs over this span.

The Chargers host the Packers on Sunday, and Green Bay was just run over by the Steelers. The Pack allowed 205 rushing yards last week, marking the third game they've given up 200-plus yards on the ground. Ekeler is coming off a career-high-tying 19 carries a week ago, and with Green Bay a solid seventh against the pass, look for the Chargers to utilize Ekeler against Green Bay's soft run defense, with him also being a receiving factor out of the backfield.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans running back Devin Singletary at $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Filling in for an injured Dameon Pierce, Singletary ran wild with a career-high 150 rushing yards versus the Bengals. He also scored on the ground, and his 30 carries were the third-most by any player in a game this season.

Pierce (ankle) has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week and it appears Singletary will be the starter on Sunday versus Arizona. Like Cincinnati, the Cardinals have a bottom-five run defense and just three teams have given up more rushing touchdowns than Arizona's 14. Over the Cards' last seven games, they've allowed 10 total touchdowns to RBs, and a running back has racked up at least 94 total yards in six of those seven games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

