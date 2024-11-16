Brock Bowers has developed into one of the most coveted NFL DFS picks since only George Kittle has more Fantasy points among tight ends. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas ranks in the top 10 in positional Fantasy points, ahead of the likes of Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill. With the lofty production of rookies comes rising NFL DFS price tags, but there are others who could still be had at a discount for Week 11 daily Fantasy football lineups.

Bills running back Ray Davis has averaged over 60 scrimmage yards with two total touchdowns over his last five games. He gets to face a Chiefs defense on Sunday that Broncos rookie Audric Estime just ran for 53 yards against in his first extended action of the season. Davis and Estime won't break the bank with your NFL DFS salary cap on either FanDuel or DraftKings, and could be low-cost, high-reward NFL DFS sleepers. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,300 on DraftKings, $9,800 on FanDuel). Head coach Kyle Shanahan quickly reintroduced McCaffrey to the offense after missing the first nine weeks with a calf/Achilles injury. McCaffrey played 88% of snaps last week, reassuming his role as the lead back despite Jordan Mason's effectiveness during his absence.

McCaffrey showed a little rust in his return, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry for 39 rushing yards, but he did have six receptions for 68 yards as his high involvement in the passing attack always boosts his NFL DFS value. McCaffrey was the RB1 in Fantasy football last season and scored a touchdown in 16 of 19 games, including the playoffs. Now that he's shaken the cobwebs off a bit, McClure expects a more typical McCaffrey performance against the Seahawks, who are allowing 4.8 yards per carry, which ranks 26th in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,200 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). The second-year back has been the one constant in Miami's offense with Tua Tagovailoa's absence wrecking the passing game. Achane has averaged 101.3 yards from scrimmage over the last four games, with three scores over that stretch. He's also become an elite pass catcher as his 42 receptions and three receiving touchdowns are both second amongst all NFL running backs.

Awaiting on Sunday is a Raiders defense which has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2024. Starting running backs have averaged 113.1 scrimmage yards versus Vegas this year, with each of the nine it has faced this year having at least 76 total yards. Chase Brown of Cincy had a career high of 157 scrimmage yards and a touchdown versus Las Vegas in its last game, after never previously having more than 105 yards in his career. Achane has seized control of Miami's backfield, with more touches than Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright combined, so he's a must start for Week 11 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.