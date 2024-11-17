Those who invested an early draft pick or high funds for NFL DFS lineups on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over the first three weeks saw dismal returns. He was the TE22 in Fantasy football 2024 over that span and was accused of being more focused on his personal life than the results on the field. Fast-forward six weeks and you're not hearing that chatter anymore. Kelce is the TE2 on a points-per-game basis since Week 4 and has had a touchdown in two of his last three games. With a high-profile matchup against the Bills on Sunday, how should you factor Kelce into your NFL DFS strategy? Is he the tight end to pick, or are there cheaper options in the NFL DFS player pool with stronger NFL DFS matchups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ($4,600 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Andrews is coming off a season-high in receptions (six), targets (seven) and yards (68). He also scored his fifth touchdown of the season. The fact that this is his best game of the season midway through the year is concerning for a tight end who averaged more than 50 yards per game in each of the previous five seasons and finished as a top-five tight end in Fantasy football over each of those years. But any sign of a return to normalcy is positive after his start.

Andrews played a season-high 87% of snaps last week with emerging Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) out. Likely is questionable for this week and if he can't play, Andrews' appeal rises. Even if Likely can play, he may be less than 100% and with how Andrews' price has dropped due to him largely finishing below his career averages this season, McClure loves the value in adding the three-time Pro Bowl tight end into NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,200 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). The second-year back has been the one constant in Miami's offense with Tua Tagovailoa's absence wrecking the passing game. Achane has averaged 101.3 yards from scrimmage over the last four games, with three scores over that stretch. He's also become an elite pass catcher as his 42 receptions and three receiving touchdowns are both second amongst all NFL running backs.

Awaiting on Sunday is a Raiders defense which has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2024. Starting running backs have averaged 113.1 scrimmage yards versus Vegas this year, with each of the nine it has faced this year having at least 76 total yards. Chase Brown of Cincy had a career high of 157 scrimmage yards and a touchdown versus Las Vegas in its last game, after never previously having more than 105 yards in his career. Achane has seized control of Miami's backfield, with more touches than Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright combined, so he's a must start for Week 11 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

