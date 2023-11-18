Josh Allen has come under scrutiny due to his turnovers, but you can't ignore the body of work of the Bills' quarterback. He leads all players in NFL DFS points on DraftKings and FanDuel, but has plenty of competition in the NFL DFS player pool in Week 11. Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford are returning from injuries, while Tua Tagovailoa is back after a bye. Add in the season debut of Kyler Murray last week and a daily Fantasy football managers have no shortage of QB options for Week 11 NFL DFS lineups.

If your NFL DFS strategy is to cut costs at the QB position in order to load up elsewhere, then turning to Cleveland may be your best option. With Deshaun Watson (shoulder) out for the season, the Browns are expected to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is the cheapest starting quarterback in the NFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 11 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $4,400 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. The second-year player broke a 34-year drought for Arizona last week. McBride posted an 8-131-0 stat line, becoming the first Cardinals tight end to reach 100 receiving yards in a game since 1989. McBride has been a revelation since veteran Zach Ertz was placed on IR after Week 7, as he's posted the fifth-most Fantasy points among TEs over the last three games.

The Cardinals' passing game can reach new heights with Murray back under center, as the team's 230 passing yards last week were their second-most of the season. McBride had more receiving yards (131) than every other Cardinals player combined (118), detailing just how major a part of the offense he is. He has a sterling matchup against the Texans since Houston has allowed the third-most receptions to tight ends, the fifth-most Fantasy points to the position, and it has given up three TDs to tight ends over the last three weeks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans running back Devin Singletary at $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Filling in for an injured Dameon Pierce, Singletary ran wild with a career-high 150 rushing yards versus the Bengals. He also scored on the ground, and his 30 carries were the third-most by any player in a game this season.

Pierce (ankle) has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week and it appears Singletary will be the starter on Sunday versus Arizona. Like Cincinnati, the Cardinals have a bottom-five run defense and just three teams have given up more rushing touchdowns than Arizona's 14. Over the Cards' last seven games, they've allowed 10 total touchdowns to RBs, and a running back has racked up at least 94 total yards in six of those seven games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

