NFL DFS, Week 11: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 11 brings plenty of enticing options for NFL DFS players and features games with sky-high projected point totals. Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins all face defenses that are among the worst at defending their position. However, they all come at a high price and will be highly owned, so you'll need to mix in plenty of value picks to differentiate your roster.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments. In Week 9, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel, and he followed that up last week by cashing yet again on both sites. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 11, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is $8,800 on both sites.

Thomas has clearly solidified himself as the top option for quarterback Drew Brees, and his eye-popping numbers have helped NFL DFS players see some huge returns. He put up a 12-211-1 line in Week 9 and followed it up last week by catching all eight of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

He's set to go off for big numbers again this week against an Eagles secondary that has been shredded for 266 passing yards per game and just lost top cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) for the season. Lock in Thomas as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 and look for week-winning return on value.

McClure's Week 11 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Titans running back Dion Lewis at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.

Lewis is averaging over 20 touches in his last three games, but still comes at a very affordable price. And although he cedes some goal-line work to Derrick Henry, his versatility means there's plenty of upside and multi-TD potential.

Lewis has topped 60 yards receiving three times this season and has a strong chance to do it again against the Colts, who are ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Indianapolis let Jacksonville's backs combine for 10 catches in Week 10, so look for Lewis to make an impact as a rusher and receiver.

