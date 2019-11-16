NFL DFS, Week 11: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

Differentiating your NFL DFS lineup in Week 11 is all about exploiting the matchups. You need to scour the NFL DFS player pool looking for stars with high floors and high ceilings to anchor your roster. Panthers workhorse Christian McCaffrey has been among the top NFL DFS picks all season long. On Sunday, he has another strong matchup against a Falcons defense that ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper could be one of the top NFL DFS stacks against a Lions defense that ranks 28th against the pass. With six games featuring totals of 47 or higher and plenty of NFL DFS strategy decisions to make, you'll want to see the optimal NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had some eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8, and then followed that up with huge 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 11 of the NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings. Cook has stayed healthy so far this year after missing 17 games in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards (991) and yards from scrimmage (1,415). He has five 100-yard games and has scored in all but two outings, helping him establish a reliable floor that has made him a staple of winning NFL DFS rosters. Cook is averaging a staggering 25.5 points on DraftKings and 22.0 points on FanDuel for the season. On Sunday, he gets a strong matchup against a middle-of-the-road Denver rushing defense (18th) in a game where the Vikings are favored by 10.5 points, meaning game flow should work in Cook's favor.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 11 includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones ($7,800 FanDuel, $7,500 DraftKings), who is quarterback Matt Ryan's No. 1 target in the passing game. Jones has been targeted 83 times this season and ranks fourth in the NFL in total target distance (1,069 yards), so he's not just receiving a high volume of targets, he's also seeing high-leverage looks downfield.

Jones has turned those targets into 53 catches for 791 yards and four touchdowns. And with running back Devonta Freeman (foot) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) both out on Sunday, that could mean an even larger target share than usual. That makes Jones a must-start on Sunday against a Panthers defense that has already given up stellar days to receivers like Chris Godwin (8-121-1, 10-151), Davante Adams (7-118) and D.J. Chark (8-164-2).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 11 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 11? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.