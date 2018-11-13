NFL DFS, Week 11: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players will need to adjust as they get ready for a Week 11 NFL schedule that features six teams on a bye, including the Patriots. Even with players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski out of the equation, there are plenty of ways to fill out your lineups. This week, FanDuel is featuring a $1.7M Sunday Million, while DraftKings has a $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire. There are also plenty of 50-50s and cash games available. If you're looking for NFL DFS picks and advice, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career, and his NFL DFS advice can help differentiate your roster from the pack.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments. In Week 9, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel, and he followed that up last week by cashing yet again on both sites. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 11, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is $8,800 on both sites.

Thomas has clearly solidified himself as the top option for quarterback Drew Brees, and his eye-popping numbers have helped NFL DFS players see some huge returns. He put up a 12-211-1 line in Week 9 and followed it up last week by catching all eight of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

He's set to go off for big numbers again this week against an Eagles secondary that has been shredded for 266 passing yards per game and just lost top cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) for the season. Lock in Thomas as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 and look for week-winning return on value.

McClure's Week 11 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Cardinals running back David Johnson at $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Johnson showed glimpses of his elite 2016 production last week when he went off for 183 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on 28 touches. This week, he'll have a strong chance to put up similar numbers against a barely-there Raiders defense.

The Raiders rank near the bottom of the league in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense, paving the way for a huge performance from Johnson, just like Marlon Mack (25-132-2) put up on Oakland in Week 8.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 11 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

