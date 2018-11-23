NFL DFS, Week 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 12 brings several tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups for tournaments and cash games. Should you go with a proven option at quarterback like Philip Rivers ($5,800 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel) or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside signal caller like Lamar Jackson ($5,700 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel)? Is a player dealing with an injury like A.J. Green (toe) or Rob Gronkowski (back) safe to rely on? And if they don't play, who benefits? With so many storylines to sort through, reliable NFL DFS advice can go a long way on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. That's why you'll want to see the optimal lineups and top NFL DFS picks from DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Week 11. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 12, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Gordon has been one of the top NFL DFS studs in the league this season, scoring at least one touchdown in seven consecutive games before that streak was snapped last week. But he still put up over 150 all-purpose yards in Week 11, continuing to provide value for owners.

He has a strong chance to combine a pile of yardage with at least one score against the Cardinals, who have given up the fifth-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

McClure's Week 12 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Kirk has seen his role in Arizona's offense increase greatly as the season has progressed. He has been targeted at least four times in the last five games, scoring in two of his last three, That type of workload could continue this week, especially if fellow receiver Chad Williams (ankle) misses another game.

That could mean a huge return on value for Kirk against a mediocre Chargers secondary that has given up tournament-winning numbers to receivers like Tyreek Hill (7-169-2) and Robert Woods (10-104-2) already this season. Lock Kirk in as a top Week 12 NFL DFS value pick and watch the points rain down.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 12 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.