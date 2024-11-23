The Detroit Lions are the top scoring offense in the NFL this season. With four games of 40 or more points, it's easy to see why the team is a popular target for NFL DFS stacks. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta all have NFL daily Fantasy football utility and will match up with a Colts defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed. How much exposure should you have to Detroit in your Week 12 NFL DFS lineups with oddsmakers listing the total for Lions vs. Colts at a robust 50.5?

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are hopeful to have Mike Evans back in their lineup after he has missed a month with a hamstring injury.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL schedule on Sunday.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,500 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). The Texas A&M product broke out in Week 3 of his rookie season, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring four touchdowns as Miami put up 70 points against the Broncos.

In 18 games where he's played at least 20 offensive snaps, Achane has had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown 10 times. He's accomplished that feat in five of the six games this season where he's had Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup to balance the offense. Now he'll take on a Patriots defense that gave up 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to Dolphins backs in Week 5 when Achane only played 11 snaps because of a concussion. See who else to pick here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Jennings had 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown last week after having seven receptions for 93 yards the week before. He had 11 targets in each contest as he's taking on a primary role in the offense with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season.

McClure expects a heavy usage from Jennings again. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.3 receptions for 119.7 yards with four total touchdowns in the three games he's played at least 85% of snap in this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.