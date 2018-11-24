NFL DFS, Week 12: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Injuries are piling up in Week 12, giving NFL DFS players plenty to digest ahead of lineup lock. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, one of the five most expensive players on DraftKings and FanDuel, has been downgraded to questionable as he battles hamstring and knee injuries. Cam Newton (shoulder), Tom Brady (knee) and A.J. Green (toe) also all carry the questionable tag, while Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is a game-time decision against the Panthers with a groin injury. Making the right call will be key to taking down large-field NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings, so be sure to check out the optimal Week 12 NFL DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2M in his career.

For Week 12, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Gordon has been one of the top NFL DFS studs in the league this season, scoring at least one touchdown in seven consecutive games before that streak was snapped last week. But he still put up over 150 all-purpose yards in Week 11, continuing to provide value for owners.

He has a strong chance to combine a pile of yardage with at least one score against the Cardinals, who have given up the fifth-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

McClure's Week 12 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

Sutton's role in Denver's offense has increased since wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Texans at the deadline. Sutton was on full display in Week 11, when Case Keenum looked his way six times as he recorded three catches for 78 yards in an upset win over the Chargers. He also has plenty of big-play ability, evidenced by his 24.1 yards per reception over his last four games, which includes catches of 39 and 42 yards.

He'll look to continue his momentum against a Steelers defense that has given up big days to Mike Evans (6-137-1), Tyler Boyd (7-62-2), and John Brown (3-116-1), among others, this season. Lock in Sutton as a top NFL DFS value pick and watch the points rain down.

