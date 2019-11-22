NFL DFS, Week 12: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

Finding reliable NFL DFS stacks is a surefire way to turn a profit in tournaments and cash games on FanDuel or DraftKings. Entering Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season, there are a few intriguing stack options. Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett have been in sync all season and on Sunday they'll take on a middle-of-the-road Eagles pass defense. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston might be turnover-prone, but he's provided plenty of volume through the air and been a consistent producer in the NFL DFS player pool. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Falcons in a game where the total is 51.5, so stacking Winston with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin might be a winning NFL DFS strategy. But before you make any NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the Week 12 NFL DFS lineups and advice from DFS pro Mike McClure first.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at $7,900 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Despite Atlanta's struggles overall this season, Ryan has collected the 300-yard bonus in seven of his nine starts this season and is coming off a solid 21 of 31 performance for 311 yards and a touchdown in a win over Carolina last week.

Even with a missed game because of an ankle injury, Ryan is well on his way to his ninth consecutive 4,000-yard passing season and his 11th consecutive season with 20 or more touchdown passes. In fact, with 18 touchdown passes on the season, Ryan has a great chance of throwing multiple touchdowns to get to 20 this weekend against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have given up two or more touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks in eight games in a row and have given up 14 touchdowns passes in the last four games alone.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 12 includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($9,200 FanDuel, $9,300 DraftKings), who has an NFL-record 94 receptions through the first 10 games of this season. Those 94 receptions lead the league and he also leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,141).

Thomas has been targeted at least seven times in every game this season and has received 10 or more targets in each of the last six games he's played. That reliability makes him a weekly staple in NFL DFS lineups and a matchup against a Panthers defense that has been gashed by DJ Chark (8-164-2), Godwin (18-272-1 in two games), Calvin Ridley (8-143-1) and Davante Adams (7-118) certainly seems to bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver.

